Cleveland’s Drew Carey, ‘Price is Right’ host, pays tribute to Bob Barker
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s own Drew Carey joined millions around the world in paying tribute to Bob Barker on Saturday.
Barker, known as the longtime host of ‘Price is Right’, passed away on Aug. 26. He was 99.
Carey, raised in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, took over as the show’s host in 2007 after Barker retired.
The 65-year-old Northeast Ohio native took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Bob Barker.
