Cleveland’s Drew Carey, ‘Price is Right’ host, pays tribute to Bob Barker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s own Drew Carey joined millions around the world in paying tribute to Bob Barker on Saturday.

Barker, known as the longtime host of ‘Price is Right’, passed away on Aug. 26. He was 99.

Carey, raised in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, took over as the show’s host in 2007 after Barker retired.

The 65-year-old Northeast Ohio native took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Bob Barker.

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023

