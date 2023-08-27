2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s Drew Carey, ‘Price is Right’ host, pays tribute to Bob Barker

FILE - The Price is Right show host, comedian Drew Carey, left, appears with longtime former...
FILE - The Price is Right show host, comedian Drew Carey, left, appears with longtime former host Bob Barker at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles on March 25, 2009. Barker, who retired and passed the microphone off to Carey, appeared on the show to promote his autobiography, "Priceless Memories." The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating it’s 50th season. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s own Drew Carey joined millions around the world in paying tribute to Bob Barker on Saturday.

Barker, known as the longtime host of ‘Price is Right’, passed away on Aug. 26. He was 99.

Carey, raised in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, took over as the show’s host in 2007 after Barker retired.

The 65-year-old Northeast Ohio native took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Bob Barker.

