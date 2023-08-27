EF2 tornado touched down in Warrensville Heights and Bedford Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has now confirmed that at least nine tornados have touched down in Northeast Ohio since late Thursday night.

The damage has been devastating to homes, businesses, and communities.

Violently mobile and rotating winds reached their peak of 120 miles per hour as an EF2 tornado blew through Warrensville Heights and Bedford Heights.

The twister was so powerful it destroyed an outside Brick Wall at Cast Specialties Incorporated in Bedford Heights.

Dee Dillard who lives a stone’s throw away in Solon said, “The building basically was obliterated.”

Dillard also experienced damage to her home when the funnel cloud relocated the tree in her front yard and left it resting on her roof, “It literally felt like a freight train was coming through. It didn’t last long. So, we were able to run upstairs and we saw this happen within two seconds of coming upstairs, and then you just heard mayhem and craziness going the other direction.”

The tornado was so powerful, that it marked a mile-and-a-half path of fury that began around Vera Street east of Green Road, wiping out an entire row of trees on one side of the street.

Then the twister traveled over Interstate 271 and I-480; and touched down again at the industrial park. Also touching down at the industrial park.

As the cleanup moves forward and the damage is fully assessed, there are still nearly 50,000 customers without power. First Energy says they are working overtime to get everyone’s lights back on as quickly as possible.

