Man hospitalized following Downtown Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland Police says the shooting happened at 2:33 a.m. in the 1500 block of St. Clair Avenue.

CPD says they found the victim, a 35-year-old, at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Police confirmed EMS transported the man to University Hospitals.

His current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.