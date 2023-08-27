2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man hospitalized following Downtown Cleveland shooting, police say

CPD say they found the victim, a 35-year-old, at the scene with gunshot wounds.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland Police says the shooting happened at 2:33 a.m. in the 1500 block of St. Clair Avenue.

CPD says they found the victim, a 35-year-old, at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Police confirmed EMS transported the man to University Hospitals.

His current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

