2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool August swan song

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool August swan song
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool August swan song(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will feature skies that become mainly sunny by afternoon and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clear skies tonight will include lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday’s partly cloudy skies will include highs only around 70.

Today will feature skies that become mainly sunny by afternoon and highs in the low to mid-70s.

Clear skies tonight will include lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday’s partly cloudy skies will include highs only around 70.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

Latest News

At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Power Outages
Over 35,000 Northeast Ohio FirstEnergy customers still without power in wake of severe storms
Tornado strikes Hough in Cleveland; damage includes downed trees
Cleveland residents still recovering after EF-1 tornado tears through the city
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold front this afternoon leads to fall-like conditions Sunday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold front this afternoon leads to fall-like conditions Sunday