Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool August swan song

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will feature skies that become mainly sunny by afternoon and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clear skies tonight will include lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday’s partly cloudy skies will include highs only around 70.

Today will feature skies that become mainly sunny by afternoon and highs in the low to mid-70s.

Clear skies tonight will include lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday’s partly cloudy skies will include highs only around 70.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.