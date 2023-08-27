2 Strong 4 Bullies
NWS confirms 10th tornado touchdown in Ohio during severe storms

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday has confirmed a 10th tornado touched down in Ohio following Thursday’s severe weather event.

NWS says the 10th tornado, an EF-0, touched down in Lagrange Friday at 12 a.m. The 85 mph tornado was on the ground for less than one minute.

Nine other tornados across Northeast Ohio have been confirmed, including one EF-2 tornado in Bedford Heights/Warrensvile Heights and another EF-2 tornado in Middlefield.

