NWS confirms 10th tornado touchdown in Ohio during severe storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday has confirmed a 10th tornado touched down in Ohio following Thursday’s severe weather event.

PHOTOS: Northeast Ohio cities report damage from Thursday night’s storm

Download the 19 First Alert Weather App

19 First Alert Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather?

NWS says the 10th tornado, an EF-0, touched down in Lagrange Friday at 12 a.m. The 85 mph tornado was on the ground for less than one minute.

[9:50 AM] The NWS has confirmed a brief EF0 tornado approximately 3 miles north of Lagrange, Thursday night at midnight. The tornado began behind a residence on OH-301 and lifted as it entered a wooded area across OH-301. For full details, please visit: https://t.co/SEl9JHW4Os pic.twitter.com/f5AKZbABUO — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 27, 2023

Nine other tornados across Northeast Ohio have been confirmed, including one EF-2 tornado in Bedford Heights/Warrensvile Heights and another EF-2 tornado in Middlefield.

At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather (Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.