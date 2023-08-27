Over 35,000 Northeast Ohio FirstEnergy customers still without power in wake of severe storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power in Northeast Ohio due to severe storms that hit the area starting Wednesday and continuing into the early morning hours on Friday.

As of 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, 36,818 Ohio FirstEnergy customers are still in the dark.

The outages peaked between Thursday night and Friday morning, impacting nearly 270,000 customers.

At least nine tornados have been confirmed as of Sunday, with the biggest event being an EF-2 tornado confirmed in Warrensville Heights and Bedford Heights.

Here are the Northeast Ohio counties with the most power outages according to FirstEnergy’s outage map as of 6:21 a.m.:

Ashtabula: 26

Cuyahoga: 13,539

Erie: 69

Geauga: 4,234

Huron: 7

Lake: 7,400

Lorain: 613

Ottawa: 220

Portage: 5,888

Stark: 282

Summit: 2,467

Trumbull: 482

