3rd earthquake in Northeast Ohio in the past week has been confirmed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The United States Geological Service (USGS) has confirmed a third earthquake in Northeast Ohio in the past week.

This includes two in the past 24 hours, within just a couple of miles of each other in Lake County.

The earthquake people could feel in Lake and Ashtabula counties happened around 10:30 Sunday evening at a magnitude of 3.7.

A little shaking going on Sunday night in NE Ohio. Here are a few views of the magnitude 4.0 #earthquake from some of the @ODOT_Statewide traffic cameras at https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi. Details about the quake here: https://t.co/cjhiK6pNIj pic.twitter.com/UrI7LNHwni — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) August 28, 2023

Just about 15 minutes later there was a smaller quake measuring just 2.3 which most people would not have felt.

Last Thursday, a similar 2.3 quake hit the same area, within 5 miles of Sunday’s quakes.

On Monday afternoon, Cleveland 19 will speak with Steve Hauck is professor and Chair of Earth, Environmental, and Planetary Sciences at Case Western Reserve University in the above video.

