2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3rd earthquake in Northeast Ohio in the past week has been confirmed

The USGS is showing three earthquakes that have happened in the past week in Northeast Ohio....
The USGS is showing three earthquakes that have happened in the past week in Northeast Ohio. The yellow dot shows last Thursday's 2.3 magnitude and the two orange dots show the small quakes i the past 24 hours.(Source: USGS)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The United States Geological Service (USGS) has confirmed a third earthquake in Northeast Ohio in the past week.

This includes two in the past 24 hours, within just a couple of miles of each other in Lake County.

The earthquake people could feel in Lake and Ashtabula counties happened around 10:30 Sunday evening at a magnitude of 3.7.

Just about 15 minutes later there was a smaller quake measuring just 2.3 which most people would not have felt.

Last Thursday, a similar 2.3 quake hit the same area, within 5 miles of Sunday’s quakes.

On Monday afternoon, Cleveland 19 will speak with Steve Hauck is professor and Chair of Earth, Environmental, and Planetary Sciences at Case Western Reserve University in the above video.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
Sentencing for driver who crashed into Summit County home, killing man sleeping in his bed
NWS confirms 11th tornado touchdown in Ohio during severe storms
Ravenna 19-year-old dies after being struck by a vehicle in Akron