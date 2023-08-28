4.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Madison Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded just before 10:45 p.m., USGS reported.

A 4.0 is considered to be a light earthquake.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened 2.4 miles southeast of Madison and was 4.5 miles in depth.

The same are experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake last Thursday.

Just got off the phone with Rick Fike of Madison -- here's what he felt during tonight's magnitude 4.0 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/jiTAAe95Ch — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) August 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.