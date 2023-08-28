2 Strong 4 Bullies
4.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison

Earthquake
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Madison Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded just before 10:45 p.m., USGS reported.

A 4.0 is considered to be a light earthquake.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened 2.4 miles southeast of Madison and was 4.5 miles in depth.

The same are experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake last Thursday.

