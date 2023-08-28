Additional police officers at Stark County high school, after threat

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers are at Northwest High School in Canal Fulton Monday after a threat from a student.

According to Canal Fulton police, they received information from a Northwest student regarding a threat made by another student.

Officers and school officials worked together to identify the student and located the student when they arrived at school.

Additional police officers will remain on campus, “out of an abundance of caution,” and the investigation remains ongoing, said police.

Classes have resumed as normal.

