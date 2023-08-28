Akron man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the 2021 murder of 20-year-old Nykayla Lehman, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor said 23-year-old Deangelo Preston will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years of his sentence.

On June 21, a Summit County jury found Preston guilty of the following charges:

Murder with a Gun Specification – a Special Felony

Felonious Assault with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 2nd Degree

Reckless Homicide with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

On July 18, 2021, Preston, Lehman, and three others were at a home on Thornton Street in Akron.

At one point during the party, Lehman left the home, only to return a short time later.

When she knocked on the back door, Preston picked up a gun and shot through the door twice, killing the 20-year-old.

After the shooting, Preston shot himself in the face. He survived but suffered significant injuries.

