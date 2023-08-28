2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron shooting injures 2, police say

(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are hospitalized following a shooting in Akron, according to police officials.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller says the shooting occurred Saturday at 8:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Cleveland Street.

Miller says officers found an 18-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to the chest, and a 21-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Miller says EMS transported both men to local hospitals, where the 18-year-old remains in serious condition.

Police confirmed there appeared to be an exchange of gunfire after collecting evidence at the scene, including a handgun.

APD says bullets struck a nearby home but did not injure anyone else.

Police confirmed unknown suspects fired multiple shots towards the house and struck the victims.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

