Arraignment for mom, son accused of bring guns into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland mom and son accused of bringing weapons into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center are scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

Andrea Williams, 47, and her son, Lanell Williams, 21, were both indicted on one count of carrying a concealed weapons and one count of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a courthouse.

Deputies found two handguns, an extended magazine and over 100 rounds of ammunition in a bag Lanell allegedly tried carrying into the building on Aug. 9.

The mother and son told deputies the guns were for protection.

Andrea claimed she was worried someone was stalking her. They said they came to the courthouse to get a protection order against that person.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

