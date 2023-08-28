2 Strong 4 Bullies
Berea family fights to keep killer behind bars

By Noelle Williams
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 30 years later, Rick Shultz said he and his family are forced to relive this painful memory of his baby sister’s death, every time her killer, Warren Paxton Brown, is up for parole.

“The hardest thing I ever had to do in my life and that was to tell my mother, her baby girl was dead,” said Shultz.

Schultz said in 1986, Robyn Field and Brown, who was 15 at the time, were classmates.

According to Schultz, Brown wanted to date Robyn, but when he couldn’t have her, he decided no one else could.

Brown beat to her to death and was sentenced to life in prison and is now eligible for parole for a fifth time next month.

“I believe if he had the freedom of being out and being able to make his own decisions, everyone would be wrong,” said Shultz

“You are a cold blooded, calculated killer. Enjoy your life where you are at,” said Shultz.

Shultz and his family have a petition and he is also encourages people to right a letter in hopes to help deny Brown’s parole.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

