Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

(AP) - WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family to mark Monday’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

All of King’s children have been invited, White House officials have said.

The Democratic president was taking a page out of history by opening the Oval Office to King’s family. On Aug. 28, 1963, the day of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, President John F. Kennedy welcomed King and other key march organizers to the Oval Office for a meeting.

The White House did not include the meeting on Biden’s public schedule for Monday.

Thousands gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (CNN)

Biden also was hosting a reception Monday evening to mark the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit legal organization that was established at Kennedy’s request to help advocate for racial justice.

In an opinion piece for the Washington Post, Biden said the administration is working to advance King’s dream of a society in which a person’s character outweighs their skin color.

Through major legislation and executive orders, “we’re advancing equity in everything we do making unprecedented investments in all of America, including for Black Americans,” he wrote.

Biden said his policies have led to a drop in Black unemployment, more small businesses being started by Black entrepreneurs and more Black families covered by health insurance.

He’s given some $7 billion to the network of historically Black colleges and universities and has emphasized appointing Black people to his Cabinet and White House staff, throughout the federal judiciary and to independent agencies like the Federal Reserve.

“For generations, Black Americans haven’t always been fully included in our democracy or our economy, but by pure courage and heart, they have never given up pursuing the American Dream,” Biden wrote.

Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. (Source: CNN/US NATIONAL ARCHIVES/THE KING CENTER/DALLAS COUNTY SCHOOLS/SELMA ARCHIVES)

He also referenced Saturday’s racist attack at a Jacksonville, Florida, store in which three Black people were fatally shot by a white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, killed himself.

“We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden wrote. “On this day of remembrance, let us keep showing that racial equity isn’t just an aspiration. Let us reject the cramped view that America is a zero-sum game that holds that for one to succeed, another must fail. Let us remember America is big enough for everyone to do well and reach their God-given potential.”

The 1963 March on Washington is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice demonstrations in U.S. history.

The nonviolent protest attracted as many as 250,000 people to the Lincoln Memorial and provided momentum for Congress to pass landmark civil rights and voting rights legislation in the years that followed. King was assassinated in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

On Saturday, thousands converged on the National Mall for a 60th anniversary commemoration, with speakers and others saying a country still riven by racial inequality has yet to fulfill King’s dream of a colorblind society in which his four children “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

The event was convened by the King family’s Drum Major Institute and the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.