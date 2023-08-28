Cleveland police officer indicted on criminal charges
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was indicted on multiple criminal charges for an assault in May.
According to court documents, Officer Kevin Stanard was indicted on the charges of:
- Felonious assault
- Aggravated robbery
- Two counts of strangulation
- Possessing a firearm in a liquor permit premises
- Using weapons while intoxicated
The assault happened on May 5 in Cleveland.
Stanard, 61, is currently suspended from duty pending the results of his criminal case, said a Cleveland city official.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7.
