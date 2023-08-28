Cleveland police officer indicted on criminal charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was indicted on multiple criminal charges for an assault in May.

According to court documents, Officer Kevin Stanard was indicted on the charges of:

Felonious assault

Aggravated robbery

Two counts of strangulation

Possessing a firearm in a liquor permit premises

Using weapons while intoxicated

The assault happened on May 5 in Cleveland.

Stanard, 61, is currently suspended from duty pending the results of his criminal case, said a Cleveland city official.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7.

