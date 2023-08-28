Driver, passenger die in fiery crash after fleeing Parma police, driving wrong-way, crashing into SUV

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Chardon man and a 23-year-old Chardon man died Saturday evening after causing a hit-skip accident, fleeing from Parma police, driving the wrong-way on I-176 and crashing into another vehicle, said Parma police. A third passenger in their vehicle survived.

On Monday, Parma police said Jibriel Miguel Allen, 21, and Darnell James Prince, 23, were spotted by police speeding in a gold Honda around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Brookpark and State Roads.

Officers said the driver failed to yield the right of way and hit another Honda while turning left onto State Road. The driver of the gold Honda fled the scene and police started a chase, officers said.

According to police, the driver of the gold Honda entered I-480 eastbound and continued onto I-176. Once on I-176, the driver began driving in the right-hand berm lane, said police.

The officer in pursuit thought the driver exited at Spring Road, but could not find the Honda and entered I-176 northbound from Spring Road.

Once on I-176, the officer turned off his emergency lights and sirens and told dispatch he had self-terminated the pursuit, said Parma Police Lieutenant Daniel Ciryak.

As the officer headed back to Parma on I-176 southbound, he saw a serious crash on I-176 northbound, near the Spring Road Exit ramp, with one vehicle on fire.

Lieutenant Ciryak said the officer pulled over, grabbed a fire extinguisher from his cruiser and hopped over the concrete median.

Once at the scene, the officer realized it was the same gold Honda and it had crashed into a Kia Sportage. The Honda was on fire and the front seat passenger was trapped inside.

Several officers tried to put out the fire, but were unsuccessful. Cleveland firefighters arrived shortly afterwards and extinguished the blaze and removed the passenger from the vehicle. EMS then transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died, said police.

The second victim was in full arrest on the grassy area off the highway. He was given CPR by firefighters, EMS and witnesses before being transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he also died, said police.

The third passenger was unable to walk due to injuries from the accident and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. His name and condition have not been released.

The driver of the Kia, a 49-year-old woman, was breathing, but was unable to walk. She is also being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center, said police.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Honda had pulled over into the grassy area off the side of the highway before driving the wrong-way.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cleveland Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit.

