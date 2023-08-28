Edwin’s expands family housing in Shaker Square to help students, employees rebuild after incarceration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edwin’s has expanded its family housing by adding 14 more units for employees and students in the city’s Shaker Square neighborhood.

Brandon Chrostowski, the founder and head chef of Edwin’s, has helped countless people who were incarcerated by teaching them culinary arts and giving them the tools for successful reintegration into society.

“We want to one make sure someone gets to their goal. Two, we want to break any cycle of incarceration,” Chrostowski said. “We know that’s not possible without being able to house families, watch children, and train for a great career in culinary arts.”

For people with a criminal record, finding housing can be a challenge.

Stable and safe housing for people being released from prison can help break the cycle of incarceration.

Chrostowski hopes he can help former inmates accomplish their dreams and help their families have a brighter future.

“It’s really going to reverse these odds of going back into incarceration,” Chrostowski said. “You have something to dig into, something to climb on and so housing you’ve got to believe is crucial.”

