2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Edwin’s expands family housing in Shaker Square to help students, employees rebuild after incarceration

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Edwin’s has expanded its family housing by adding 14 more units for employees and students in the city’s Shaker Square neighborhood.

Brandon Chrostowski, the founder and head chef of Edwin’s, has helped countless people who were incarcerated by teaching them culinary arts and giving them the tools for successful reintegration into society.

“We want to one make sure someone gets to their goal. Two, we want to break any cycle of incarceration,” Chrostowski said. “We know that’s not possible without being able to house families, watch children, and train for a great career in culinary arts.”

For people with a criminal record, finding housing can be a challenge.

Stable and safe housing for people being released from prison can help break the cycle of incarceration.

Chrostowski hopes he can help former inmates accomplish their dreams and help their families have a brighter future.

“It’s really going to reverse these odds of going back into incarceration,” Chrostowski said. “You have something to dig into, something to climb on and so housing you’ve got to believe is crucial.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
Cleveland Indians manager Pat Corrales shouts at Oakland As Dusty Baker after Baker slid cleat...
Former big league manager, coach, catcher Pat Corrales dies at 82
Traffic lights across the Cleveland area are still down following severe storms rolling through...
Powerless traffic lights create chaotic intersections in Cleveland
Conspiracies still surround the disappearance and death of Macron.
New questions in mysterious death of Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron