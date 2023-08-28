2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Grand jury indicts 2 men accused of shooting at Canton police officers

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men accused of firing shots at Canton police officers and grazing one of the officers, were indicted on multiple counts by a Stark County Grand Jury.

Braylen Smallwood
Braylen Smallwood((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Braylen Smallwood, 22, of Canton and Trezjon Allen, 21, of Massillon, were both indicted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault on a police officer and participating in a criminal gang.

Smallwood was also indicted for tampering with evidence and Allen also faces the charge of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 1.

Trezjon Romello Allen
Trezjon Romello Allen(Canton PD)
BODYCAM VIDEO: 2 charged with attempted murder after Canton officer grazed in shooting

The shooting happened at 12th Street NW and Logan Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said the detectives are assigned to the Coordinated Response Team and were working an investigation in the area of the 200 block of 12th Street NW, when they were fired upon.

One of the officers was grazed by a bullet and sustained minor injuries. Chief Gabbard said the officer was treated at the scene.

Chief Gabbard said the Coordinated Response Team (CRT) is a specialized team within the Special Investigations Unit of the Canton Police Department. These detectives gather, share and use intelligence to prevent gun violence. Their focus includes group/gang-related violence and prolific violent offenders.

Smallwood was arrested near the scene after the shooting.

Allen was taken into custody just after midnight on June 30.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
Sentencing for driver who crashed into Summit County home, killing man sleeping in his bed
Sentencing for Shaker Heights attorney guilty of election fraud
Andrea Williams and Lanell Williams
Arraignment for mom, son accused of bring guns into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center