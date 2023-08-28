Grand jury indicts 2 men accused of shooting at Canton police officers

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men accused of firing shots at Canton police officers and grazing one of the officers, were indicted on multiple counts by a Stark County Grand Jury.

Braylen Smallwood ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Braylen Smallwood, 22, of Canton and Trezjon Allen, 21, of Massillon, were both indicted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault on a police officer and participating in a criminal gang.

Smallwood was also indicted for tampering with evidence and Allen also faces the charge of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 1.

Trezjon Romello Allen (Canton PD)

The shooting happened at 12th Street NW and Logan Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said the detectives are assigned to the Coordinated Response Team and were working an investigation in the area of the 200 block of 12th Street NW, when they were fired upon.

One of the officers was grazed by a bullet and sustained minor injuries. Chief Gabbard said the officer was treated at the scene.

Chief Gabbard said the Coordinated Response Team (CRT) is a specialized team within the Special Investigations Unit of the Canton Police Department. These detectives gather, share and use intelligence to prevent gun violence. Their focus includes group/gang-related violence and prolific violent offenders.

Smallwood was arrested near the scene after the shooting.

Allen was taken into custody just after midnight on June 30.

