Jury finds man guilty of shooting 3 people in Garfield Heights, killing 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a man guilty of shooting three people outside a Garfield Heights bar in 2021. A 28-year-old man died from his injuries.

The trial for Courtland Scales began Aug. 16 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jennifer O’Donnell and the jury returned a verdict on Aug. 25.

On Oct. 29, 2021, Scales, 32, shot a group of people outside the Unkut Lounge near Turney Road and Vernon Avenue.

Courtland Scales ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Officers said a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man survived, but suffered serious injuries.

Scales fled the scene and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Dec. 1, 2022 in Maple Heights.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m.