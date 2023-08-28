2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lake County woman accused of killing boyfriend indicted by a grand jury

Ashley Deziree Doss
Ashley Deziree Doss(Willoughby Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby woman accused of murdering her boyfriend in May, was indicted by the Lake County Grand Jury.

Ashley Deziree Doss, 32, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault for the death of Deon’te Taylor, 30.

Ashley Deziree Doss
Ashley Deziree Doss(Willoughby Police)

Willoughby police officers first went to the couple’s home at Oakhill Apartments for a disturbance call around 2 a.m. on May 5, according to Det. Lt. John Begovic.

According to police, Doss and Taylor told officers they were just arguing and wanted to stay together in their apartment.

At 3:20 a.m., Lake County Central Dispatch got a 911 call from Doss who indicated her boyfriend had been shot and needed an ambulance, said Det. Lt. Begovic.

Det. Lt. Begovic said the call was transferred to Willoughby Police dispatch, and Doss admitted she had shot her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, Taylor was found unresponsive in the bedroom. EMS transported him to University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Doss remains in the Lake County Jail. There is no next court date listed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the fatal shooting.
Police in Ohio fatally shot a pregnant shoplifting suspect
The USGS is showing three earthquakes that have happened in the past week in Northeast Ohio....
3rd earthquake in Northeast Ohio in the past week has been confirmed
Sentencing for driver who crashed into Summit County home, killing man sleeping in his bed
NWS confirms 11th tornado touchdown in Ohio during severe storms