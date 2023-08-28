Mansfield police issue arrest warrants in quadruple shooting
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police issued arrest warrants for two men wanted for shooting four people Sunday morning, killing one.
According to Mansfield police, Michael Lee Coffee Jr. and Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams shot the victims around 2:24 a.m. in the 100 block of Blymer Ave.
Police arrived at the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter activation.
According to police, all four victims were found outside the home.
One was pronounced dead and three others were transported to a local hospital. No names have been released at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to please call Det. Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.
