Mansfield police issue arrest warrants in quadruple shooting

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police issued arrest warrants for two men wanted for shooting four people Sunday morning, killing one.

Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams
Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams((Source: Mansfield police))

According to Mansfield police, Michael Lee Coffee Jr. and Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams shot the victims around 2:24 a.m. in the 100 block of Blymer Ave.

Michael Lee Coffee Jr.
Michael Lee Coffee Jr.((Source: Mansfield police))

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter activation.

According to police, all four victims were found outside the home.

One was pronounced dead and three others were transported to a local hospital. No names have been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Det. Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.

