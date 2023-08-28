New questions in mysterious death of Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Department is once again actively looking into the Bryon Macron case.

“There’s new questions,” Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice said.

Macron, a Lafayette Township Trustee, a husband, a girl dad and a Marine, disappeared in December 2016.

“We have to meet with some first responders that were there when he was recovered at the lake,” Captain Kevin Ross explained.

Among the new questions, was there something tied to Macron’s body when it was recovered from Chippewa Lake?

“That’s the questions we want to look at, figure out more information from that team that was out there. My question is, if that was the case, why that wasn’t shared in 2017?” Sheriff Grice said.

Inside the Lafayette Township Town Hall, Macron’s last known whereabouts, there was a bloody scene.

Four miles away, at Chippewa Lake, Macron’s black SUV was found parked in the cold.

His blood was all over the driver’s seat. His keys were inside the vehicle as well, but there was no sign of the 45-year-old.

Then, in February of 2017, a kayaker discovered Macron’s body in Chippewa Lake.

An autopsy revealed no fluid in his lungs, meaning he did not drown.

He had six stab or cut wounds, but the Medina County Coroner says none of those would have been deadly.

Macron’s cause of death was ruled “undetermined.”

The Macron case was closed in October 2020.

The Medina County prosecutor, the Medina County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations said there was no evidence to indicate anyone else being involved, meaning Macron likely staged his own death.

Victoria Macron has never believed that conclusion: “I know my husband. I know this is not what you’re telling me and that’s day one, I started fighting for him.”

Victoria has been dissecting every piece of the evidence, questioning the investigation, and fighting for the case to be reopened.

“I fight for him. I fight for him. We had a love like no other,” Victoria said.

It was Victoria and her team who brought the ‘new questions’ to the current Medina County Sheriff.

“They raised questions for me. When I say questions, questions enough, I say, we need to find the answer because I understand why that would be a question for someone else, so that’s why we’re looking into it,” Sheriff Grice said.

Grice was not with the department when Bryon went missing. But the case has his attention and Victoria says she is not backing down.

“If you think I’m walking away, I’m not, because this is not him and there would be no reason for him to do this, so that’s why I’m so firm in my thoughts that someone did this,” Victoria said.

There are conflicting reports from first responders at the scene, about whether something was attached to Macron’s body when was pulled from the lake, according to Captain Ross.

Right now, sheriff’s detectives are interviewing those first responders and going back over picture evidence.

Captain Ross said they may conduct tests, similar to a lie detector, in the near future.

