Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler than normal pattern

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air mass in place. We have a north wind today. Cooler than normal temperatures with afternoon readings in the 70 to 75 degree range. Clear and calm tonight. Some temperatures dip to around 50 degrees by sunrise. More sunshine tomorrow. There is a cold front that tracks through Tuesday night. Limited moisture with it. We included isolated showers. Lake effect clouds Wednesday and it’ll be breezy. Isolated showers around in the morning. High temperatures Wednesday will not get out of the 60s in some towns.

