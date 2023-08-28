NWS confirms 11th tornado touchdown in Ohio during severe storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday confirmed an 11th tornado touched down in Ohio following Thursday’s severe weather event.

PHOTOS: Northeast Ohio cities report damage from Thursday night’s storm

Download the 19 First Alert Weather App

19 First Alert Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather?

NWS says the 11th tornado, an EF-1, touched down in Bainbridge Friday.

The 90 mph tornado touched down at 12:16 a.m. and ended at 12:19 a.m.

Ten other tornados across Northeast Ohio have been confirmed, including one EF-2 tornado in Bedford Heights/Warrensvile Heights and another EF-2 tornado in Middlefield.

NWS confirms 11th tornado (Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.