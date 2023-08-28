2 Strong 4 Bullies
One dead, three injured in Mansfield homicide

One dead, three injured in Mansfield homicide
One dead, three injured in Mansfield homicide(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are searching for the suspects in the aggravated murder of one person and felonious assault of three others.

According to police, on Sunday around 2:24 a.m. they responded to the 100 block of Blymyer Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers arrived, they found four gunshot victims outside of a home, including one who had succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the other three victims went to a local hospital.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored car, according to police.

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the suspects in this homicide,” stated Lt. Robert Skropits.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Det. Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

