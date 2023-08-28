2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma Police: Double-fatal crash caused by chase after hit-skip

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police on Monday gave new details on Saturday’s double-fatal crash.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to previous reports.

Video of the crash released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the car driving into oncoming traffic and hitting a car head-on.

Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak says officers chased the gold Honda after it was involved in a hit-skip crash on Brookpark Road.

Ciryak says the officer followed the Honda as it went onto the I-480 eastbound ramp and continued until he lost sight of the car on I-176.

The Honda then continued to flee, which is when ODOT camera footage captured the car drive through the grass and onto the wrong side of the highway.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two victims as 21-year-old Jibriel Allen, of Chardon, and 23-year-old Darnell Prince, of Burton.

Ciryak says a third man was hospitalized, along with the 49-year-old woman who was hit by the gold Honda.

Their current conditions remain unknown.

Law enforcement sources also confirm a dog in the woman’s vehicle also died as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

