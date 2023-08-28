Parma Police: Double-fatal crash caused by chase after hit-skip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police on Monday gave new details on Saturday’s double-fatal crash.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to previous reports.

Video of the crash released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the car driving into oncoming traffic and hitting a car head-on.

Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak says officers chased the gold Honda after it was involved in a hit-skip crash on Brookpark Road.

Ciryak says the officer followed the Honda as it went onto the I-480 eastbound ramp and continued until he lost sight of the car on I-176.

The Honda then continued to flee, which is when ODOT camera footage captured the car drive through the grass and onto the wrong side of the highway.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two victims as 21-year-old Jibriel Allen, of Chardon, and 23-year-old Darnell Prince, of Burton.

Ciryak says a third man was hospitalized, along with the 49-year-old woman who was hit by the gold Honda.

Their current conditions remain unknown.

Law enforcement sources also confirm a dog in the woman’s vehicle also died as a result of the crash.

