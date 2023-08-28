Parma woman pleads guilty to running over another woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 40-year-old Parma woman accused of running another woman over with a car pleaded guilty last week in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Megan Delaney pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault on Aug. 24, court records say.

Cleveland police said they believe Delaney intentionally ran over Kellie Brown, 37, outside PM Junction Tavern on W. 130th and Carrington Avenue on Feb. 11.

Delaney was on the run for nearly two weeks before police tracked her down.

According to family members, Brown suffered severe brain damage, skull fractures, and a shattered pelvis.

A grand jury indicted Delaney on March 30.

Delaney initially pleaded not guilty on April 14, and a judge set her bond at $50,000.

Delaney will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27.

This is a developing story.

