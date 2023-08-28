2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Parma woman pleads guilty to running over another woman

Megan Delaney
Megan Delaney(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 40-year-old Parma woman accused of running another woman over with a car pleaded guilty last week in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Megan Delaney pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault on Aug. 24, court records say.

Cleveland police said they believe Delaney intentionally ran over Kellie Brown, 37, outside PM Junction Tavern on W. 130th and Carrington Avenue on Feb. 11.

Delaney was on the run for nearly two weeks before police tracked her down.

According to family members, Brown suffered severe brain damage, skull fractures, and a shattered pelvis.

A grand jury indicted Delaney on March 30.

Delaney initially pleaded not guilty on April 14, and a judge set her bond at $50,000.

Delaney will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
Earthquake
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
Power Outages
Over 12,000 Northeast Ohio FirstEnergy customers still without power 3 days after storms
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison