Police: Canton man arrested after hitting person in the head with wine bottles

A Canton man is facing charges after police say he hit someone in the head with wine bottles.
A Canton man is facing charges after police say he hit someone in the head with wine bottles.(WTVG)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man is facing charges after police say he hit someone in the head with wine bottles.

Perry Township Police Chief Bryan Taylor says the incident occurred at 12:01 p.m. Sunday at Safeway, located at 3601 Lincoln Way E.

Taylor said officers arrived at the scene and found the victim with serious injuries.

PTPD also says officers found the suspect, 30-year-old Jesse Jameson, and say the man initiated aggressive physical contact.

Police confirmed Jameson used wine bottles to strike the victim in the head during the altercation.

Police charged Jameson with three crimes:

  • Felonious assault, a second-degree felony
  • Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony
  • Failure to disclose personal information, a fourth-degree misdemeanor

A court date has not been set.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

