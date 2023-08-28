Powerless traffic lights create chaotic intersections in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic lights across the Cleveland area are still down following severe storms rolling through last week.

Despite the time passed, many intersections remain chaotic and without power.

“It’s hectic, nobody’s paying attention, for real,” said LeAndra Warren, one of the drivers navigating such intersections. “It’s been a few days now; why hasn’t a plan been implemented at this point for public safety for all the money going towards public safety.”

Employees at businesses near Chester and East 105th Street, a particularly busy intersection without traffic lights, added that driving is a free-for-all and dangerous.

Many zip through, not treating it as a four-way stop, causing near accidents.

Warren said she even tries to change her route around intersections without power because she is worried about a car crash.

“My car is small; people are speeding and not honoring the four-way stop,” said Warren.

Cleveland Clinic is near the intersection and offered a statement from its police department.

“We urge everyone to use extra caution and patience while driving in areas around the city and around our campus where traffic lights remain out following the recent storms. Drivers should treat those intersections as a four-way stop. "

Calls to the city’s Division of Streets and Traffic Engineering went unanswered, leaving questions about a plan or power restoration timeline unanswered.

The Cleveland Police Department also did not answer any questions or insight into the lack of traffic enforcement at such intersections.

