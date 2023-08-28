Ravenna 19-year-old dies after being struck by a vehicle in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Ravenna man died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while walking on the highway in Akron.

Akron police said the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. on I-76 between E. Market Street and Canton Road.

The 37-year-old driver of a Ford Escape was eastbound on I-76 when he struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akron police said it is unknown at this time why the pedestrian was walking on the highway and the crash remains under investigation.

