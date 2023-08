CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have officially run out of patience with struggling kicker Cade York.

Source: #Browns have notified K Cade York that he’s being cut and will not be on the roster week one. pic.twitter.com/QVEOlNh1Um — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 28, 2023

So long Cade York, we will always have this pic.twitter.com/OL0mY10MGP — McNeil (@Reflog_18) August 28, 2023

York., a 4th-round pick from LSU in 2022, went 24-for-32 on field goals last year and missed 4 of 8 kicks this preseason.

Cleveland will go with veteran Dustin Hopkins instead.

