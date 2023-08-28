2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for driver who crashed into Summit County home, killing man sleeping in his bed

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 32-year-old woman who drove drunk and crashed into a condo in Green, killing a man, will be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

On Aug. 9, Hallie Maczko pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, aggravated vehicular homicide, and OVI.

Robert Shull, Jr., 69, was killed in the Feb. 19 accident.

Deputies said Maczko, of Green, was driving northbound on Mayfair Road around 2:40 a.m., when she lost control, crossed over the center line, went through a fence and through Shull’s bedroom wall in the 2500 block of Barth Rd.

Shull was in bed sleeping when he was struck.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene, they said Shull was pinned underneath the vehicle.

Shull was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:44 a.m.

Maczko had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, Summit County Sheriff deputies said. According to Summit County Sheriff Inspector Bill Holland, Maczko’s BAC was .374.

