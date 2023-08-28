Sentencing for Shaker Heights attorney guilty of election fraud

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Shaker Heights attorney found guilty last week of two counts of illegal voting will be sentenced Monday.

The bench trial for James Saunders, 56, began July 12 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Santoli and the judge released his verdict Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Saunders voted several times in the 2020 and 2022 general elections.

According to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor, in 2020 Saunders voted in person in Ohio and Florida. He allegedly voted early in Ohio.

In 2022, he voted in person in Ohio and by mail in Florida.

