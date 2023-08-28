2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals search for convicted murderer now wanted for aggravated robbery

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is now a reward for information leading to the capture of a man wanted for aggravated robbery in Canton.

The U.S. Marshals said Monday their Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Michael Bishop, 64.

Michael Bishop
Michael Bishop((Source: U.S. Marshals))

According to the U.S. Marshals, Bishop has previous convictions for murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault.

He is known to frequent both Canton and Cleveland, said the U.S. Marshals.

Bishop is a white male, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches and weighing about 170 lbs.

Anyone with information on Bishop can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

