4 cats killed, snake given oxygen after Cleveland home goes up in flames

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters confirmed the flames that destroyed a home in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood claimed the lives of four pet cats.

The fire happened in the 1200 block of East 168th Street, north of Villaview Road, on Aug. 25, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Two adults were able to get out safely, along with their pet snake, firefighters said.

Firefighters said Cleveland EMS treated the snake with oxygen, and was soon stable.

The cause of the fire was accidental, firefighters confirmed.

The blaze cost $150,000 in damages, according to firefighters.

The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio is assisting the displaced residents, firefighters stated.

Cleveland Fire shared photos of the scene.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.