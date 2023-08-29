2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police search for person of interest in aggravated robbery

Akron police search for suspect of aggravated robbery
Akron police search for suspect of aggravated robbery(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public in an effort to identify a person of interest in an aggravated robbery.

The incident happened at the Dollar General at 600 N. Main St. last Thursday, according to police.

The man is described as being around 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 to 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a neon yellow t-shirt, gray pants with black lines on the side and black shoes with white trim.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau Major Crimes Unit at 330-375-2490.

