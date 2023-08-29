2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Avon Lake firefighters determine cause of smell in city

(Avon Lake Firefighters Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake firefighters said the cause of the gas like smell in the community Tuesday came from Lubrizol Advanced Materials.

Firefighters said the company in the 500 block of Moore Road had a gasket leak which caused a vapor release into the air.

The product is called Ethyl Acetate.

Firefighters said the amount release was low enough that there is not a health hazard.

The gasket has since been repaired and the odor will dissipate, said firefighters.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Traveling with Tan: 19 News viewers join Jeff for 13-day Alaska trip
Traveling with Tan: 19 News viewers join Jeff for 13-day Alaska trip
Money (generic)
Summit County residents can now apply for tax credit for damages from storms
Red Cross making August push for blood donations
Red Cross making August push for blood donations
A juvenile driver was busted Monday in Wayne County for doing 108 miles-per-hour in a 55 Zone.
OSP catches juvenile doing 108 MPH in Northeast Ohio