Avon Lake firefighters determine cause of smell in city

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake firefighters said the cause of the gas like smell in the community Tuesday came from Lubrizol Advanced Materials.

Firefighters said the company in the 500 block of Moore Road had a gasket leak which caused a vapor release into the air.

The product is called Ethyl Acetate.

Firefighters said the amount release was low enough that there is not a health hazard.

The gasket has since been repaired and the odor will dissipate, said firefighters.

