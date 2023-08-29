2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns announce roster cuts

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaiah Thomas, Demetric Felton, Kellen Mond and Tommy Togiai were among the big-name cuts as the Browns got down to the 53- man roster limit by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline

Sixteen players were waived and another 4 had their contracts terminated, the team announced.

Many of the players cut are candidates to return to the practice squad.

Waived (16):

CB Lorenzo Burns

WR Jaelon Darden

RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr.

RB Hassan Hall

WR Mike Harley Jr.

DE Sam Kamara

DE Jeremiah Martin

S Tanner McCalister

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

QB Kellen Mond

DE Lonnie Phelps

LB Charlie Thomas III

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Tommy Togiai

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

K Cade York

Terminated contract (4):

G Michael Dunn

DT Trysten Hill

DT Maurice Hurst II

RB John Kelly Jr.

Placed on reserve/non-football injury (1):

WR Michael Woods II

Browns’ initial 53-man roster by position:

Quarterbacks (2): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson

Running backs (3): Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receivers (6): David Bell, Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman

Tight ends (3): Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku

Offensive linemen (9): Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Nick Harris, James Hudson III, Dawand Jones, Ethan Pocic Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., Luke Wypler

Defensive linemen (9): Jordan Elliott, Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Alex Wright

Linebackers (7): Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr.

Defensive backs (11): D’Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, M.J. Emerson Jr., Mike Ford Jr., A.J. Green, Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, Cameron Mitchell, Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Denzel Ward

Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Charley Hughlett

