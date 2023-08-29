Browns announce roster cuts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaiah Thomas, Demetric Felton, Kellen Mond and Tommy Togiai were among the big-name cuts as the Browns got down to the 53- man roster limit by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline

Sixteen players were waived and another 4 had their contracts terminated, the team announced.

Many of the players cut are candidates to return to the practice squad.

Browns kept 9 rookies, including LB Mohamoud Diabate and S Ronnie Hickman, two of the summer's biggest surprises. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 29, 2023

Waived (16):

CB Lorenzo Burns

WR Jaelon Darden

RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr.

RB Hassan Hall

WR Mike Harley Jr.

DE Sam Kamara

DE Jeremiah Martin

S Tanner McCalister

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

QB Kellen Mond

DE Lonnie Phelps

LB Charlie Thomas III

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Tommy Togiai

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

K Cade York

Terminated contract (4):

G Michael Dunn

DT Trysten Hill

DT Maurice Hurst II

RB John Kelly Jr.

Placed on reserve/non-football injury (1):

WR Michael Woods II

Browns’ initial 53-man roster by position:

Quarterbacks (2): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson

Running backs (3): Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receivers (6): David Bell, Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman

Tight ends (3): Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku

Offensive linemen (9): Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Nick Harris, James Hudson III, Dawand Jones, Ethan Pocic Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., Luke Wypler

Defensive linemen (9): Jordan Elliott, Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Alex Wright

Linebackers (7): Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr.

Defensive backs (11): D’Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, M.J. Emerson Jr., Mike Ford Jr., A.J. Green, Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, Cameron Mitchell, Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Denzel Ward

Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Charley Hughlett

