Browns’ Marquise Goodwin returns to practice after missing training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin said there was never a doubt that’d he’d be back with his team.

The veteran wide receiver had discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during spring practices. A checkup later revealed he had blood clots in his legs and lungs.

“I’m just more grateful,” Goodwin said. “I think my perspective has changed in that sense. Just more grateful for life, more grateful for opportunity, because it could have very well ended. It could have been my last play in minicamp, so I’m glad just to be back on the field for real.”

#Browns Marquise Goodwin talking about finding out he had blood clots and how he’s feeling now pic.twitter.com/QzYK7gZ7ip — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) August 29, 2023

Goodwin credits his faith and positive attitude for getting him through the difficult time when he was sidelined.

“I would say it was more alarming than scary,” Goodwin said. “I’m protected. I’m guided by God, so I really don’t too much fear anything. I know it’s all in his hands, out of my control. But I was kind of alarmed at the news.”

first practice back for Marquise 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7wj2CyXeeL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2023

Kevin Stefanski said it’s too early to tell if Goodwin will be ready to go for week one against Cincinnati, but he’s optimistic. Stefanski had high praise for Goodwin and said he’s never seen a player so locked in as he is without practicing for a long time.

“He’s in every meeting. He is locked in every walkthrough, every game,” Stefanski said. “I mean, that’s hard for a player that’s not getting any reps to play that role for himself, for his teammates. So, I’m proud of the young man. I’m excited for him. I know as a team, we’re excited for the boost that he gives us.”

As Goodwin enters his 11th NFL season, he said he’s most excited about getting back to playing football and wants to continue to feel like he did when he first stepped on a football field at nine-years-old.

“This is just something that I had to deal with and overcome,” Goodwin said. “Another hurdle that I had to jump over. You know what I’m saying? A lot of things that were thrown our way, we had to overcome, and I’m just glad that I was able to.”

