2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns’ Marquise Goodwin returns to practice after missing training camp

FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin takes part in drills at the NFL football...
FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility on June 6, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. Goodwin was cleared to practice on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, for the first time this summer after being sidelined with blood clots in his legs and lungs. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin said there was never a doubt that’d he’d be back with his team.

The veteran wide receiver had discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during spring practices. A checkup later revealed he had blood clots in his legs and lungs.

“I’m just more grateful,” Goodwin said. “I think my perspective has changed in that sense. Just more grateful for life, more grateful for opportunity, because it could have very well ended. It could have been my last play in minicamp, so I’m glad just to be back on the field for real.”

Goodwin credits his faith and positive attitude for getting him through the difficult time when he was sidelined.

“I would say it was more alarming than scary,” Goodwin said. “I’m protected. I’m guided by God, so I really don’t too much fear anything. I know it’s all in his hands, out of my control. But I was kind of alarmed at the news.”

Kevin Stefanski said it’s too early to tell if Goodwin will be ready to go for week one against Cincinnati, but he’s optimistic. Stefanski had high praise for Goodwin and said he’s never seen a player so locked in as he is without practicing for a long time.

“He’s in every meeting. He is locked in every walkthrough, every game,” Stefanski said. “I mean, that’s hard for a player that’s not getting any reps to play that role for himself, for his teammates. So, I’m proud of the young man. I’m excited for him. I know as a team, we’re excited for the boost that he gives us.”

As Goodwin enters his 11th NFL season, he said he’s most excited about getting back to playing football and wants to continue to feel like he did when he first stepped on a football field at nine-years-old.

“This is just something that I had to deal with and overcome,” Goodwin said. “Another hurdle that I had to jump over. You know what I’m saying? A lot of things that were thrown our way, we had to overcome, and I’m just glad that I was able to.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Browns announce roster cuts
Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) sits on the sideline as the team plays against the...
Browns waive kicker Cade York
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) runs with the ball near Philadelphia...
Cleveland Browns cut former 3rd-round WR Anthony Schwartz
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. runs during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns WR Jakeem Grant out for the year after rupturing patellar tendon