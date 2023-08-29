2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Brunswick man arrested for cruelty to companion animals

Steven Kochera
Steven Kochera(Brunswick Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brunswick man wanted for cruelty to companion animals is behind bars, police confirmed.

Court records showed the Medina County Sheriff’s Office had an arrest warrant out for 29-year-old Steven Kochera for allegedly causing “serious physical harm to a companion animal, to wit: Buddy the Dog,” on Sept. 7.

Cruelty to companion animals is a fifth-degree felony, and the warrant had a $25,000 bond order, according to court records.

Brunswick police said officers were sent to a business in the 1600 block of West 130th Street at 1:36 a.m. on Aug. 23.

That’s when they found Kochera inside a car and took him to the Medina County Jail, according to police.

Court records listed Kochera was arraigned on Aug. 28, and will face the jury trial on Oct. 30.

Steven Kochera
Steven Kochera(Brunswick Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

4 cats killed, snake given oxygen after Cleveland home goes up in flames
4 cats killed, snake given oxygen after Cleveland home goes up in flames
4 cats killed, snake given oxygen after Cleveland home goes up in flames
4 cats killed, snake given oxygen after Cleveland home goes up in flames (Cleveland Fire)
On July 31, 2023, Leann Amos-Reed was attacked by a loose dog as she was walking on E. 147th &...
City of Cleveland seizes vicious ‘wolf-hybrid’ that woman said attacked her
Clear the Shelter: City Dogs Cleveland bursting with 110+ adoptable dogs for $21
Clear the Shelter: City Dogs Cleveland bursting with 110+ adoptable dogs for $21