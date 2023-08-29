Brunswick man arrested for cruelty to companion animals

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brunswick man wanted for cruelty to companion animals is behind bars, police confirmed.

Court records showed the Medina County Sheriff’s Office had an arrest warrant out for 29-year-old Steven Kochera for allegedly causing “serious physical harm to a companion animal, to wit: Buddy the Dog,” on Sept. 7.

Cruelty to companion animals is a fifth-degree felony, and the warrant had a $25,000 bond order, according to court records.

Brunswick police said officers were sent to a business in the 1600 block of West 130th Street at 1:36 a.m. on Aug. 23.

That’s when they found Kochera inside a car and took him to the Medina County Jail, according to police.

Court records listed Kochera was arraigned on Aug. 28, and will face the jury trial on Oct. 30.

Steven Kochera (Brunswick Police Department)

