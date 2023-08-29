Bryon Macron’s wife wants justice in his mysterious death: ‘We deserve answers as a family’

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Department says there are new questions in the mysterious 2017 death of Bryon Macron, a Lafayette Township Trustee.

“I don’t know if there’s new evidence. There’s new questions,” Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice told 19 News.

Victoria Macron has been fighting to have her husband’s case reopened.

THE CRIME SCENE

She just met with Sheriff Grice, not only raising concerns about how the investigation was handled, but also asking him to look into new information she has received.

“It’s terrible. My children don’t have a father. I don’t have a husband. We were supposed to grow old together,” Victoria said.

Bryon Macron disappeared on December 16, 2016.

Pictures from the Lafayette Townhall, where Bryon was that morning painted a bleak scene.

His blood was all over the conference room floor and on the walls.

Bryon’s cell phone was open to his calendar, showing a meeting with an “angry resident.”

“Thoughts were that it was a staged scene,” said Captain Kevin Ross, who was a detective with Medina County Sheriff’s at the time.

Later that day, Bryon’s black SUV was found four miles away at Chippewa Lake.

His blood was all over the driver’s seat but there was no sign of the 45-year-old.

CAUSE OF DEATH

Two months later, a kayaker found Bryon’s body in the lake.

An autopsy revealed he did not drown. He had six cut wounds, but none, according to the coroner, would have been deadly.

Bryon’s death was ruled “undetermined.”

In October 2020, the case was closed.

Investigators said there was no evidence to indicate anyone else being involved, meaning that Bryon likely staged his own death.

“No, that was the easy way out for them,” Victoria said, “They did not do a proper investigation.”

Victoria has been dissecting every piece of the evidence, and she said there are too many details that bother her.

A POSSIBLE WITNESS

She points to an interview, the month before the case was closed in 2020, with a jogger, who saw someone by Bryon’s car at Chippewa Lake the morning Bryon went missing.

“This has been a while, I remember a hoodie being up, over his head. He was not thin,” said the jogger.

In the audio recording, the special agent from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations said that he had just found out about the witness.

“There was a glitch in the paperwork given to me. I never was given your name,” said the special agent.

BCI was asked two years prior by the Medina County Sheriff to take a closer look at the case.

The sheriff’s office said all of the documents were handed over to BCI.

So how could this special agent not know about a possible witness?

Was other information also overlooked?

That’s what Victoria wants to know, questioning an unidentified car in surveillance video at the Lafayette Town Hall the morning Bryon went missing.

The car turns into the townhall drive at 6:19 a.m., when Bryon would have been there.

It stops near the top of the driveway for about five minutes, then the driver turns around and leaves.

Investigators were never able to identify the vehicle or the driver.

“‘Who was that?’ I can’t give her an answer. It’s a good question. But we couldn’t give her an answer,” Sheriff Grice said.

“WE DESERVE ANSWERS...”

Sheriff Grice was not with the Medina County Sheriff’s Department until 2021.

“There are things that we, even though I wasn’t here, I am now, could have done better,” Sheriff Grice said. “So, I will forever tell her that. And I think moving forward we need to make sure that happens.”

Right now investigators are currently interviewing first responders, who were at the scene when Bryon’s body was pulled from Chippewa Lake.

Victoria’s information reveals conflicting reports about whether something was tied to Bryon’s body, possibly weighing him down.

“That’s the questions we want to look at, figure out more information from that team that was out there. My question is, if that was the case, why that wasn’t shared in 2017?” asks Sheriff Grice.

What happened to Bryon Macron? Could a fresh look at evidence lead to another answer?

“We deserve answers as a family, but he deserves justice to be served,” Victoria said.

