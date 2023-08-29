City of Medina works to repair ‘significant’ water main break, residents may need to reduce usage

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials in Medina said they may have to ask residents and business to reduce their water use until a “significant” water line break can be repaired.

According to a release from the city, the water main break happened near the intersection of Weymouth and Granger Roads.

Please see the attached notice from City Engineer Pat Patton, regarding a water main break. Posted by Medina Police Department (Ohio) on Monday, August 28, 2023

“We are currently losing a significant amount of water due to this break,” the city said. “We have been able to reduce the amount of water lost due to this break somewhat, but we are still experiencing water loss in the system.”

The city said they will release more information as it is available, but unless they are able to repair the break in a “relatively short” time frame, those in the area may need to reduce water use temporarily.

