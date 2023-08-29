2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Medina works to repair ‘significant’ water main break, residents may need to reduce usage

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials in Medina said they may have to ask residents and business to reduce their water use until a “significant” water line break can be repaired.

According to a release from the city, the water main break happened near the intersection of Weymouth and Granger Roads.

Please see the attached notice from City Engineer Pat Patton, regarding a water main break.

Posted by Medina Police Department (Ohio) on Monday, August 28, 2023

“We are currently losing a significant amount of water due to this break,” the city said. “We have been able to reduce the amount of water lost due to this break somewhat, but we are still experiencing water loss in the system.”

The city said they will release more information as it is available, but unless they are able to repair the break in a “relatively short” time frame, those in the area may need to reduce water use temporarily.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
Steven Kochera
Brunswick man arrested for cruelty to companion animals
4 cats killed, snake given oxygen after Cleveland home goes up in flames
4 cats killed, snake given oxygen after Cleveland home goes up in flames
They haven’t been home in two months because a fire destroyed their apartments. Now they feel...
Displaced East Cleveland tenants say they’re forced to pay rent on apartment shut down by fire