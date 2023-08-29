2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Pickle Fest to return next month

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio pickle fans are in for a treat next month when Greater Cleveland Volunteers will once again bring their Pickle Fest fundraiser to downtown Cleveland!

Cleveland Pickle Fest will take place Sept. 23 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Mall B, and will showcase pickles and pickled food.

The event will include pickles from many local and regional companies, pickle-flavors desserts, drinks, candy, pizza and any other pickle creations you can imagine!

On top of all the pickle-flavored food you can handle, over 50 vendors will also host pickle themed merchandise.

General admission tickets for this year’s event are $5, with a VIP option for $30. VIP tickets include giveaway items, a private bar, private bathrooms, exclusive pickle beer flavors and more.

Other highlights of the event include live music and a pickle eating contest featuring Bold Pickins, a Cleveland based pickle company.

The contest’s top winners will receive $50 in prize money, a month’s supply of pickles and a Cleveland Pickle Fest Pickle Eating Champion trophy.

For more details about the event, check out their website.

