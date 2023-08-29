Cleveland teen missing since Friday, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help in locating a Cleveland teenager they say has been missing since Friday.

Police say 15-year-old Mario Eads was last seen in the 3300 block of West 33rd Street where he was staying with his aunt.

Eads has brown curly hair and brown eyes, police say.

He may be in the area of Tate Avenue.

If you have information on Eads’s whereabouts call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

