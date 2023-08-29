2 Strong 4 Bullies
Displaced East Cleveland tenants say they’re forced to pay rent on apartment shut down by fire

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They haven’t been home in nearly two months because a fire destroyed their apartments.

Now they feel forgotten and neglected.

“I’m out here surviving,” said Scarlett Townsend, a displaced tenant of Terrace Towers. “That’s what Terrace Towers tenants are doing. Surviving.”

Townsend says she’s been barely getting by since she was forced from Terrace Towers Apartment in East Cleveland.

The building caught fire July 3, sending more than 100 tenants scrambling for a place to live.

Townsend has since been put up at an extended stay in North Olmsted.

“He had this under my door, telling me to continue to pay my rent,” said Townsend.

According to a sheet handed to Townsend, displaced tenants are still required to pay a full month’s rent, despite not being able to live at their home for nearly two months.

As for resources, Townsend said she was given $120 at the beginning of the month, but had to sign papers pledging not to pursue legal action in order to receive it.

“We shouldn’t be held hostage in a hotel with just $120 and that’s it,” said Townsend.

Now, Townsend says she’s running out of money to buy basic necessities such as food, clothing, and pots and pans to cook.

She wants to know when she’ll be allowed back in the building to get her things, but she says she keeps getting different answers.

19 News reached out to a spokesperson for Terrace Towers Management, but they wouldn’t answer our questions.

Instead, they took our information and passed it on.

I also reached out to the RHM Real Estate Group, but haven’t heard back.

Another frustrating day for Townsend, but we won’t stop until tenants of Terrace Towers have the answers their looking for.

