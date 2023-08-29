2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Lorain County

Ricky Powell
Ricky Powell((Source: Lorain County Sheriff deputies))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A convicted felon was taken into custody by Lorain County Sheriff deputies, after weapons were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop this past weekend.

Deputies said they pulled over Ricky Powell, 45, of Lorain, on Lake Avenue near Debra Drive in Elyria Township on Aug. 26.

During the traffic stop, deputies said Powell appeared under the influence.

According to deputies, Powell had an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 Rifle loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition in a 60-round magazine. Additional rounds were located inside the vehicle as well, said deputies.

Powell is charged with having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, and using weapons under disability.

