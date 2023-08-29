ESPN telecasts of ACC football games will be available in movie theaters under agreement

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team's road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network.(Ed Clemente/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team’s road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network.

About 75 games will be shown this season in theaters, with New Year’s Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff national championship game, in addition to the ACC games.

ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for Theater Sports Network distribution in the away team markets or in both home and away markets for neutral-site games. Cost of admission will be determined by the local theaters.

For more information and a schedule of games in specific areas, fans can visit theatersportsnetwork.com.

“We believe that theaters have the ability to generate excitement around live sporting events,” Theater Sports Network president and COO Scott Daw said. “These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

