Flights from Cleveland to Tampa cancelled; Tampa International Airport shuts down ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Flights from Cleveland to Tampa have been cancelled
Flights from Cleveland to Tampa have been cancelled
By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tampa International Airport has shut down as they prepare for Hurricane Idalia.

All flights to and from Tampa, Florida have been cancelled.

“As you know, Tampa International Airport is extremely close to Tampa Bay and storm surge and flooding. They are obviously a top concern for us. The airport and other airlines are working today to secure any items that could become projectiles in high winds and airplanes are properly relocated,” said John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service.

Airport officials in Tampa said the closure will allow their staff and partners to prepare the airfield and terminals; including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Clevelander’s are scrambling from a thousand miles away to make plans to keep their loved ones safe.

“My mom is down in Tampa so we’re trying to get everybody squared away. I think she’ll be fine. I think we’re all watching the way the hurricane is moving up the coast to see what’s going to happen. But you can only prepare so much and I. Florida when you live in a high rise you put towels in the windows and you have water and food and your medication and you’re 90,” said Pam Baron, who lives in Northeast Ohio.

The Tampa International Airport anticipates re-opening Thursday.

