Northeast Ohio Weather: Coolest day tomorrow; afternoon temperatures in the 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine today. High temperatures in the 70s. A cold front tracks through tonight. A slight chance of a shower with it. The bigger story will be the blast of cool air behind the boundary. Tomorrow will be a fall feel. A brisk north wind will gust over 25 mph at times. Lake effect cloud cover. There is a risk of waterspouts over Lake Erie. Afternoon temperatures will not make it out of the 60s. Many towns will observe temperatures dip into the 40s Wednesday night. It’s back to a sunny sky Thursday. High temperatures recover back to at least 70 degrees. Warming trend continues the rest of the week and the holiday weekend.

