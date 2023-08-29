2 Strong 4 Bullies
NWS confirms 12th tornado touchdown in Ohio during severe storms

By Alec Sapolin and Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Tuesday a 12th tornado touched down in Ohio following last Thursday’s severe weather event.

NWS said the 12th tornado, an EF-0, touched down in Wellington, Lorain County.

The 80 mph tornado touched down at 12:05 a.m. on August 25.

According to NWS officials, the tornado began near the intersection of Meadow Land and Sheila Drive, where tops of trees were broken off and scattered across neighboring streets, residential homes, and cars.

A large tree was uprooted and fell along a house on Hale Street, said NWS officials.

NWS officials added the tornado tracked southeast of Highway 18, and blew down power lines and trees.

The tornado then lifted east of Grand Avenue.

Below is a list of the other 11 confirmed tornadoes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

